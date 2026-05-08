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SC asks student arrested for Noida violence to approach Allahabad HC; observes 93,000 cases pending in apex court

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the counsel appearing for Aakriti Chaudhary to approach the Allahabad High Court.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:30 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 08:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNoidaAllahabad High Court

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