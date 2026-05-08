<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Friday refused to grant bail to a student accused of inciting violence during the industrial workers' protest in Noida on April 13.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the counsel appearing for Aakriti Chaudhary to approach the Allahabad High Court.</p>.<p>"Why don't you go to high court ? Everybody comes here by filing petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. There are 93,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court," the bench observed.</p>.<p>The counsel appearing for Chaudhary submitted that grounds of arrest were not given by the police to the accused and sought bail.</p>.<p>He told the apex court that Chaudhary is a student of Delhi University.</p>.'Why investigating officer is playing hide & seek', SC pulls up UP govt on dropping charges in Noida hate crime.<p>The top court also issued notice to police officials on a plea filed by one Keshaw Anand alleging torture by Uttar Pradesh police officials.</p>.<p>A Noida court had earlier allowed conditional police remand of three women, Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan and Srishti Gupta, accused of inciting violence during the industrial workers' protest on April 13.</p>.<p>The court had also allowed their lawyers to be present during investigation proceedings.</p>.<p>Chaudhary and Gupta are both from Delhi and in their 20s. Chaudhary has a masters in history from Daulat Ram College, while Chauhan is a worker with an industrial unit in Noida.</p>.<p>In the application for custody, police contended that there was "full possibility of getting important evidence from the place of residence of the accused".</p>.<p>Protests by factory workers demanding a hike in wages turned violent in parts of Noida last month.</p>.<p>According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration.</p>.<p>The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire. </p>