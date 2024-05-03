SC asks Union govt to consider pragmatic realities on misuse of cruelty provision; make necessary changes in BNS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said annoyance, mere trivial irritations, quarrels between spouses, which happen in day-to-day married life, may not amount to cruelty as it asked the Centre to reconsider provision of Section 498 A IPC reproduced verbatim in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

A bench of J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Union government to take into consideration the pragmatic realities and consider making necessary changes in Sections 85 and 86 respectively of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, before both the new provisions come into force.

The court said tolerance to each other's fault to a certain bearable extent has to be inherent in every marriage and petty quibbles, trifling differences are mundane matters and should not be exaggerated and blown out of proportion to destroy the institution.

It emphasised the initiation of criminal proceedings would bring about nothing but hatred for each other. Taking the matter also destroy any chances of reconciliation and divorce plays a big role in upbringing of the children.

"A very technical and hypersensitive approach would prove to be disastrous for the very institution of the marriage. In matrimonial disputes the main sufferers are the children. The spouses fight with such venom in their heart that they do not think even for a second that if the marriage would come to an end, then what will be the effect on their children," the bench said.