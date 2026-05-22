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SC grants bail to accused in UAPA case over recruitment of 'hybrid' terrorists

SC reverses HC denial of bail in terror case probed by NIA since 2019 Bench notes case tied to alleged recruitment, radicalization after J&K status change
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:55 IST
Supreme CourtArticle 370TerroristHigh CourtUAPAjammua nd kashmirHybrid

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