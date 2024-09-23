SC bats for comprehensive sex education for healthy attitudes towards sexuality, relationships

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday strongly favoured for comprehensive sex education which can promote healthy attitudes towards sexuality and relationships, and can counteract the distorted perceptions often associated with the consumption of child pornography.

In its judgment holding storing, downloading and watching sexually explicit content involving children as an offence, a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said such programmes also teach youth about the importance of consent and the legal implications of sexual activities, helping them understand the severe consequences of viewing and distributing child pornography.

It can also help foster greater empathy and respect for others, reducing the likelihood of engaging in exploitative behaviours, the court said.

The bench felt implementing such programmes that include information about the legal and ethical ramifications of child pornography can help deter potential offenders.

"These programmes should address common misconceptions and provide young people with a clear understanding of consent and the impact of exploitation," it said.

The court noted in India, the misconceptions about sex education are widespread and contribute to its limited implementation and effectiveness.