Bilkis Bano gangrape case crime against humanity: Mahua Moitra tells Supreme Court

Justifying Moitra's locus standi (entitlement to bring a lawsuit in court) to intervene in the matter, Jaising said the Trinamool Congress MP has approached the top court in public interest and she is not a 'busybody' as argued by the convicts. 'Petitioner is a public personality being a Member of Parliament who has sworn an oath of allegiance to the Constitution and thus has the locus to file a petition as a bonafide person and citizen of India.