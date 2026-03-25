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SC calls Haryana police's approach to 3-yr-old's rape 'shameful', sets up SIT of woman IPS officers

The bench rapped the Haryana Police for downgrading the offence from a harsher provision to a milder one in its FIR filed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHaryanarapePocso

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