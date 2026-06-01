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SC Collegium pick V Mohana elevated to Supreme Court

Mohana becomes only the second woman lawyer practising in the Supreme Court to be directly appointed as a judge. Justice Indu Malhotra was the first.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 12:32 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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