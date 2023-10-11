SC collegium recommends 13 judicial officers, 5 advocates for appointment as judges of different High Courts

'The Collegium has duly considered the inputs placed by the Government of India on the file. The Government has flagged certain complaints pertaining to the candidate which are placed in the file. Nothing specific bearing on the integrity or the reputation of the officer has emerged on the file. Having due regard to the opinion of the consultee-judge, the collegium is of the considered view that Shri Ravindra Kumar Agrawal is suitable for appointment as a judge of the High Court,' it said.