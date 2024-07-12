Supreme Court collegium recommends appointment of chief justices in 7 HCs

"Bearing in mind that Mr Justice Tashi Rabstan would be the first Chief Justice from the region of Ladakh which has otherwise little or no representation among the Judges of the High Court and no representation at all so far in the office of Chief Justice, the collegium recommends his appointment as Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya on the retirement of Mr Justice S Vaidyanathan, Chief Justice of that High Court, who is due to retire on August 16, 2024," it said.