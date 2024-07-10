SC collegium recommends appointment of three additional judges of Delhi HC as permanent judges

Another resolution uploaded on the apex court webiste said, "The collegium resolves to recommend that Justices Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar, Milind Manohar Sathaye and Neela Kedar Gokhale, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the High Court of Bombay against the existing vacancies."

It said on May 3 this year, the collegium of the Bombay High Court had unanimously recommended the names of these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges.