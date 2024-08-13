SC collegium recommends names of 9 additional judges of Allahabad High Court for permanent judges

"In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justices (i) Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, (ii) Manish Kumar Nigam, (iii) Anish Kumar Gupta, (iv) Ms Nand Prabha Shukla, (v) Kshitij Shailendra, (vi) Vinod Diwakar, (vii) Prashant Kumar, (viii) Manjive Shukla, and (ix) Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad against the existing vacancies,” the resolution said.