SC Collegium recommends two additional judges of Karnataka HC to be made permanent

It said on May 30, 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Karnataka unanimously recommended the three additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka concurred with the recommendations.

“The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017, of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the Additional Judges. With a view to assess the merit and suitability of the above Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges, we have scrutinized the material placed on record,” the Collegium said.

In another decision, the Collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended five additional judges, Justice A A Nakkiran, Justice Nidumolu Mala, Justice S Sounthar, Justice Sunder Mohan, and Justice Kabali Kumaresh Babu, for appointment as permanent judges of the Madras High Court.

The top court Collegium, in a resolution published on its website, said the Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the above recommendation. The Collegium said it has consulted a judge of the Supreme Court conversant with the functioning of the Madras High Court with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above additional judges for being appointed as permanent judges.

“The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated October 26, 2017, of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the Additional Judges,” it said.