SC confirms its order staying release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli

New Delhi: Quoting a dialogue on the villain Gabbar Singh from the Hindi blockbuster Sholay, the Supreme Court on Wednesday "confirmed" its earlier order staying the premature release of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Dattamade absolute its June 3 order staying the operation of the April 5 order of the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench and posted the appeals for hearing on November 20.

The high court had directed state authorities to consider Gawli's application for premature release under the 2006 remission policy.