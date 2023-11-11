SC converts death penalty to life term with 20 yrs minimum jail for convict in case of indiscriminate firing, killing six

In case of Madan, the HC has noted he was awarded life imprisonment in another case.

The bench said if the HC's judgement is maintained, it would lead to anomalous situation.

After going through the facts, the bench said the present case is not a case wherein it can be held that imposition of death penalty is the only alternative, though the act of the appellants and the other accused would certainly be the one which shocked the collective conscience of the society and fall in the category of rarest of rare cases.

The court noted six deaths were caused on account of brutal firing by the appellants and other accused persons.

"The entire village and the people residing in the surrounding areas must have been shocked by such heinous and gruesome act. Not only that, one of the eye witnesses was also murdered during the pendency of the trial. The terror of the appellants and other accused persons was of such a high magnitude that even the witnesses who had received grievous injuries did not support the prosecution case and were required to be declared hostile," the bench said.

Madan is currently 64 years old and he has been in prison for 18 years and 3 months. During this entire duration, he has no history of any kind of prison offence, the court noted.