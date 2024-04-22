SC declines to consider plea for 3-yr Bachelor of Law after Class XII

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea for a direction to the Centre and Bar Council of India to form an expert panel to ascertain the feasibility of starting a three-year Bachelor of Law Course after 12th standard like BSc, BCom and BA courses, instead of current five-year course.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala said it required a level of maturity for completing the LLB degree and in fact, current five-year, according to us, was a less period.

"We need mature people coming into the profession. This five-year course has been very beneficial," the bench observed.

The court also orally observed someone might even question three-year course, and demand permission to practice law right after High School.

The CJI pointed out during his time, it took six years for one to get law degree, three years for graduation and another three years for the LLB degree.