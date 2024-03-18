SC declines to consider plea for release of British national in AgustaWestland case

Michel’s counsel contended that the petitioner cannot be charged under any other offences not there in the extradition application.

“We cannot go ad nauseam," the bench said, questioning the filing of the writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

In his plea, Michel said that the investigation in the case is not over and the trial has not even started, so his further judicial detention is "illegal".

The plea sought a direction declaring that the continuation of detention of the petitioner in the judicial custody is illegal and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution.

It also sought a direction that the petitioner be released since he has completed the maximum sentence that can be awarded in this case under the law.

The plea cited Section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which allows undertrials to be released on bail if they have undergone even half the sentence of the maximum punishment that they can be sentenced to if convicted before 2014 amendment. The maximum sentence for the offence he has been charged with is only five years. It also cited Section 21 of the Indian Extradition Act 1962.

Michel, the British citizen, was extradited to India on December 5, 2018 from the UAE. On his arrival in India, he was arrested by the CBI and days later, arrested by the financial probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Since then, he has been lodged in judicial custody at Tihar Jail.