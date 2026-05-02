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SC declines to consider TMC's plea against EC circular on central staff for West Bengal vote counting

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the TMC, submitted that the party came to know about the April 13 circular only on April 29.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 07:48 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 07:48 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtTMCElection CommissionKapil SibalWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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