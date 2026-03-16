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SC declines to entertain plea on alleged contamination of land, water

The court, however, pointed out, trial runs conducted by the oversight committee had reportedly shown no evidence of material leaching.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBhopalBhopal Gas Tragedy

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