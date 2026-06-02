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SC denies bail to accused in drugs case, says people dealing with narcotics should be dealt with a firm hand

It was alleged that 21 MDMA-ecstasy tablets weighing around 10.15 grams were found in the bag.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 09:53 IST
IndiaDrugsNarcoticsSupreme Corut

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