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SC directs Centre to submit comprehensive report on encroachments along Ganga

The top court issued notices to several Ganga basin states and said the issue required a broader examination beyond individual cases.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 09:29 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEncroachmentGanga river

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