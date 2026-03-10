Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC directs for no fault compensation for those suffered adverse impacts after Covid-19 vaccines

The court said the relationship between the individual and the State cannot be viewed through the prism of fault-based liability.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 17:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 17:18 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtVaccination60 Covid-19 labs

Follow us on :

Follow Us