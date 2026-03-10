<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday directed the Union government to frame a no-fault compensation policy for individuals who suffered serious adverse events after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/covid-19">Covid-19</a> vaccination.</p><p>A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta told the Union of India, through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to expeditiously formulate and place in the public domain an appropriate no-fault compensation framework to address serious adverse events following immunisation, arising in the context of Covid-19 vaccination.</p><p>"When the fundamental rights of citizens are violated due to executive policies, or by lack of them, as in this case. In such circumstances, the constitutional duty of this court to safeguard the rights of citizens cannot be eclipsed,'' the bench said in its judgment on a batch of petitions filed by Rachna Gangu and others, who claimed that their family members died due to adverse effects caused by the Covid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vaccination">vaccine</a>.</p><p>The bench noted that India does not appear to have in place any uniform or structured policy mechanism to provide redress to individuals who suffer adverse effects following vaccination.</p><p>"This gap cannot be lightly overlooked, particularly when vaccination programmes are undertaken as public health measures under the aegis and authority of the State itself,'' the bench said.</p>.PM Modi launches nationwide HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls.<p>The court emphasized that the concern becomes all the more pressing in the context of the COVID-19 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pandemic">pandemic</a>, where immunisation was carried out on an unprecedented scale as a collective societal necessity.</p><p>"In such a situation, the State cannot be heard to say that those who experience serious adverse consequences must fend for themselves, without any clear or accessible avenue of relief. The absence of a coherent framework, therefore, calls for timely intervention, lest the rights of such persons remain only theoretical and without meaningful enforcement,'' the bench said. </p><p>The court also said the relationship between the individual and the State cannot be viewed through the prism of fault-based liability.</p><p>"Where the State undertakes an intervention of this scale in discharging its duty to protect public health, the right to health under Article 21 would automatically extend to a corresponding obligation of institutional support in cases of grave outcomes, no matter how rare they are,'' the bench observed.</p>.Frame no-fault compensation policy for serious adverse events after Covid vaccination: Supreme Court to Centre.<p>The court also said that the existing mechanism for monitoring Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) would continue to operate.</p><p>"No separate court-appointed expert body is considered necessary in view of the existing mechanism for scientific assessment of adverse events following immunisation," the bench said,</p><p>The court also directed that relevant data regarding such adverse events should be periodically placed in the public domain, in accordance with the observations made earlier in the 2021 judgment in the Jacob Puliyel case.</p><p>"This court in Jacob Puliyel underscored the responsibility of the State in monitoring adverse events following immunisation. In our considered view, that responsibility cannot end at surveillance alone, but must extend to providing fair compensation to those who suffered vaccine-related injury,'' Justice Nath wrote in the judgment for the bench.</p>.'Eligible voters won't be barred from voting': CEC Gyanesh Kumar as CM Mamata calls off protest after Supreme Court order.<p>The petitioners sought compensation from the Union Government for the deaths allegedly caused by the Covid-19 vaccines. They also sought the constitution of an expert committee to inquire into the adverse effects of Covid vaccination.</p><p>The court noted the vaccination programme undertaken during the pandemic was itself an expression of the constitutional commitments. The State went above and beyond in order to create a vaccination scheme, and the same undoubtedly helped save many lives.</p><p>"But at the same time, as the government data itself suggests, it cannot be brushed aside that the same vaccines also led to loss of life. In such a situation, it is not appropriate that the State shrugs its responsibility in coming to aid those affected families who have lost their near and dear ones,'' the bench said. </p>