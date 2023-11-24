SC directs Kerala Governor's Secretary to review Punjab order in govt vs Governor row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Kerala Governor’s Secretary should look at the order passed by the court on a plea by the Bhagwant Mann government against the Punjab Governor’s inaction in clearing the bills passed by the state assembly.

In the case of Punjab, the court ruled that the Governor, as part of the legislature, cannot withhold assent to Bills without further recourse, essentially vetoing the functioning of the legislative domain by a duly elected legislature.

In its separate plea, the Kerala government claimed as many as 8 bills passed by the state legislature and presented to the Governor for his assent under Article 200 of the Constitution were pending for over two years.