<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court</a> has directed all the states and Union Territories to ensure installation of vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) and panic buttons in a time-bound and verifiable manner in both new and existing public service vehicles.</p> <p>'What is disturbing is the fact that less than 1 per cent of transport vehicles have this vehicle location tracking device. This vehicle location tracking device is something which would ensure the safety of passengers, more particularly, women, elderly persons and children," a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan said.</p> <p>Ordering strict enforcement of Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the court directed the state governments/UTs that no public service vehicle be granted a fitness certificate under Section 56 or permit under Section 66 of the MV Act without verified installation of vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) and emergency buttons and its reflection in Vahan app.</p>.Geo-tagged checks: mVahan app for commercial vehicle fitness certificates.<p>"We also direct all the States/UTs to ensure retrofitting of VLTDs and panic buttons in public service vehicles registered up to December 31, 2018 in line with the underlying objective of Rule 125H of the CMVR, so as to enhance the safety of the passengers in view of the proviso to Rule 125H of the CMVR," the bench said.</p> <p>The court also directed all States/UTs to ensure integration of VLTD installation and functionality with the Vahan database for real-time compliance monitoring.</p> <p>The court's order came on May 13, 2026 on suggestions made by amicus curiae senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal.</p> <p>The counsel said VLTD uses GPS (Global Positioning System) to constantly transmit the vehicle’s location to a Central Command and Control Centre (CCC) operated by the government or a licensed agency. </p> <p>In case of an emergency (e.g., abduction, hijacking, medical distress), authorities can instantly pinpoint the exact location of the vehicle — even if the driver tries to mislead, he said.</p> <p>He highlighted States like Delhi, UP, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>, and others have set up state-level command centers and 100+ incidents have been resolved timely due to the alerts sent by panic buttons and location tracking. </p>.Make 'responsible choices' by conserving fuel, using public transport: Bengal Guv to people.<p>Vehicle Location Tracking Devices are not mainly regulatory tools - they are life-saving systems. They transform passive public transport into actively monitored safe zones, allowing swift emergency response, crime deterrence, and data-driven safety interventions, he said.</p> <p>On legal consequences of non-compliance, he pointed out, failure to comply with Rule 125H attracts statutory penalties as Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act allows fine up to Rs 10,000 and imprisonment for using a non-compliant vehicle.</p> <p>Under Section 182A(4), there is a provision to impose penalty up to Rs 1,00,000 for manufacturers/dealers delivering non-compliant vehicles, while Section 207 granted power to detain and impound vehicles violating the rules, he said.</p> <p>In an affidavit, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-ministry-of-road-transport-and-highways">Ministry of Road Transport and Highways </a>informed that in majority of States/UTs the mandatory check regarding status of vehicle location tracking devices on Vahan for obtaining National Permit was being enforced from April 01, 2026. </p> <p>In 10 States/UTs the mandatory check regarding status of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices on Vahan for obtaining National Permit was being enforced from May 01, 2026 as confirmed by National Informatics Centres (NIC). In five States, the mandatory check of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices will be enforced after the revocation of Model code of Conduct for Assembly Elections 2026, it added.</p>