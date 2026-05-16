Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SC directs States, UTs to ensure installation of location tracking devices, panic buttons in public transport vehicles

The court also directed all States/UTs to ensure integration of VLTD installation and functionality with the Vahan database for real-time compliance monitoring.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 15:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 15:55 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtpublic transport vehicles

Follow us on :

Follow Us