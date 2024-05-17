SC dismisses PIL alleging violation of voter secrecy

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta dismissed the petition and told the petitioner's counsel that he had not read the April 26 verdict of the apex court, which rejected the allegation of manipulation of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The counsel for petitioner Agnostos Theos asserted a polling officer can see the VVPAT slips and the data stored in the polling device.