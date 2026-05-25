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Supreme Court dismisses review petition by Tamil Nadu govt against Karnataka's Mekedatu project

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also rejected the state's application for an open court hearing in the matter.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 13:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtMekedatu

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