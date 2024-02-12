SC disposes of CBI’s plea against interim bail to Chanda Kochhar & her husband

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a plea by the CBI against an order passed by the Bombay High Court, last year, granting interim bail to former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman-husband Deepak Kochhar in the loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal took into consideration a submission by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju for the CBI that the high court had last week delivered its verdict in the main case but the judgment has not been uploaded so far.

Upon this, the bench said it is disposing of the CBI’s plea but the either side will have the liberty to challenge the high court's main verdict in accordance with law.

The bench also clarified that it has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the case.