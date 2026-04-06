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SC does not interfere with order allowing Adani to acquire JAL, asks NCLAT to decide expeditiously

The bench, however, restrained the monitoring committee of ailing JAL from taking any major policy decision without a prior nod from the NCLAT.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtGautam Adani

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