'Unwarranted' and 'scandalous': SC expunges Punjab and Haryana HC judge's remarks against apex court

"We hope the court would not have to interfere in a similar matter in the future in relation to the same judge or any other judge of this country," the bench said.

The court took suo motu cognisance of the remarks made by Justice Rajbir Sehrawat of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in an order on July 17.

The judge had disapproved the Supreme Court's approach for "presuming itself to be more supreme than it actually is" and the HC to be lesser "high than it constitutionally is".

On Tuesday, the apex court registered a suo motu case as 'In Re : Order of Punjab and Haryana High Court Order Dated 17.07.2024 and Ancillary Issues'.

Taking up the matter, the bench of five senior-most judges of the apex court said the observations with regard to the Supreme Court of India are a matter of grave concern.

"Judicial discipline in the context of the hierarchical nature of the judicial system is intended to preserve the dignity of all institutions whether at the level of district court, or high court or Supreme Court," the bench said.

"In a situation where the authority of this court is undermined, it is our duty to maintain the sanctity of judicial hierarchy. We therefore expunge the remarks made by Justice Sherawat and hope that caution would be exercised," the bench added.