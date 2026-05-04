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SC flags alarming increase in acid attack cases, asks Centre to consider enhancing punishment

During the hearing, the CJI observed that the punishment prescribed for acid attacks was not proving to be a deterrent.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAcid attack

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