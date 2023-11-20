SC flags issue of 'pick and choose' by Centre in clearing names recommended by collegium for transfer of judges

Asserting that this as not acceptable, the judge said, "Last time also, I did emphasise that don't do selective transfers. It creates its own dynamics.' Observing that the government is following a 'pick and choose' policy regarding the names recommended by the collegium for transfers, the bench said, 'Just look at it. What is the signal you are sending?"

The bench was hearing two petitions, including one alleging a delay on the Centre's part in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment and transfer of judges.