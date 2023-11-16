SC for amendment of rules for furnishing soft copy of records in criminal appeals in death penalty, life term cases

"We deem it appropriate to deprecate the practice of depositions of material witnesses not being placed on record. Such practices often cause repeated adjournments, which goes to the root of pendency and delay in disposing of appeals. Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to provide suggestions, in tackling this issue," the bench said.

The court suggested Sub-Rule 3 be amended to insert the words ‘soft copy’ before the words ‘original records’, resulting in e-copies of the original records being requisitioned, it said.

By necessary amendment to the Rules, such requisition of the soft copy of the record should be extended to cases where leave is granted against an order of acquittal or conviction, the court said.

Such soft copy of the records, once received should be provided to the counsel appearing for the parties, it added.

The court directed the Registry to place the order before the Chief Justice of India (CJI) for consideration and necessary action.

The bench passed the order while dismissing an appeal filed by Roy against his conviction and sentence of life term in a case related to the sale and mixing of methyl alcohol with spirit as part of the conspiracy, resulting in deaths of seven persons, blindness in 11 people, and injuries to more than 40 people in Kerala's Kollam district in April, 2003.