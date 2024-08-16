SC forms SIT to probe into disappearance of man after land dispute allegedly with MP Minister

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the reporting of commission of a cognisable offence is a statutory obligation on one and all, and if such a report gets discarded by the police, deliberately or otherwise, the vigilant section of society or social help groups can espouse the cause for securing justice to the voiceless victims or those silenced under mysterious circumstances.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan rejected an objection made by the Madhya Pradesh government over maintainability of a habeas corpus petition filed by OBC Mahasabha with regard to disappearance of Mansingh Patel since 2016 following a dispute of land allegedly involving BJP leader and Minister Govind Singh Rajput.

The court ordered the Madhya Pradesh police chief to constitute a special investigation team, comprising senior police officers to investigate the matter.

"We are, however, not impressed by the objection by the Madhya Pradesh government," the bench said.