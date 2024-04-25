SC goes digital: Apex court to share cause list, info about filing and listing of cases through WhatsApp

Taking note of the submissions of a lawyer that high courts and tribunals are not on the same page as the Supreme Court on the issue of technological advancement, he said, "Some high courts say tell us 48 hours in advance for video conference links and you can get only if you are above 60 years of age (and have difficulty attending the proceedings physically). We had to pass a judicial order saying what this is and how it can be done."

Underscoring the importance of video conferencing facilities, the CJI said if the investigation officer (IO) of a case has been transferred, he should be able to appear virtually. The trial court proceedings need not be adjourned if the IO has been shifted, he said.