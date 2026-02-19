Menu
SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in cheating case

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also regularised the interim bail granted earlier to Bhatt's wife Shwetambari Bhatt in the case.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 07:05 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 07:05 IST
