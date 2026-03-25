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SC grants interim relief to Sameer Wankhede in Cordelia cruise drug bust case

Wankhede had filed an original application before CAT challenging the disciplinary inquiry against him based on the CBIC chargesheet.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 14:32 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSameer Wankhede

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