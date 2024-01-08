SC holds Bilkis Bano's petition challenging remission of 11 convicts as maintainable

The Supreme Court on Monday held that the petition filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the remission of 11 convicts is maintainable.

The apex court held that the State of Gujarat was not competent to pass the remission orders in this case.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan had on October 12, 2023 reserved its judgement on the petitions filed by Bilkis Bano herself and others.



In November, 2022, Bilkis Bano, the victim of gang rape during the 2002 Gujarat riots, herself approached the court against the state government's decision of premature release of 11 men sentenced to life term, contending it was "one of the most gruesome crimes of extreme inhuman violence and brutality, persuaded by hate towards a particular community."

