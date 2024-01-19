SC imposes Rs 1L cost on lawyer for challenging restoration of Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership

In the present plea, Pandey claimed that the disqualification based on conviction and sentence will continue to operate till it is set aside in appeal. He further sought a directive for the Election Commission to declare the vacancy of the seat held by Gandhi and to conduct fresh elections.

The bench said every petition needs to go through multiple verification exercises in the court registry. It further added that exemplary cost ought to be imposed on such a petition to deter litigants from misusing the jurisdiction of public interest litigation.

In August last year, the Supreme Court reinstated Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership, which he had lost due to a two-year jail term imposed by a lower court in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

The court had then stayed the Congress leader’s conviction on the grounds that the trial judge failed to explain why Gandhi deserved the maximum punishment under the law. The bench had said that continuation of Gandhi’s disqualification would deprive the people of his constituency of proper representation in Parliament.