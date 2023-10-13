SC imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on petitioner raising 'defective oath' of Bombay HC CJ

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking a direction to re-administer oath of office to Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, for the reason that the word ‘I’ was not used by him during the swearing in.

The top court imposed a Rs 5 lakh penalty on the petitioner, saying, "This is only a frivolous attempt to use the PIL jurisdiction to propagate some publicity for the petitioner."

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said there is a limit to frivolity in the Supreme Court and the petitioner wasted the time of the court, as judges burn the midnight oil to go through the petitions.

“We have to sit down and read these (matters) and burn the midnight oil,” the bench told Ashok Pandey, who was petitioner-in-person.

The bench told the petitioner, "You are challenging the oath because the Governor said 'I' but the Chief Justice didn't use the word 'I' while taking the oath?"

The CJI also said the court would begin imposing anticipatory costs to dissuade such kinds of frivolous PILs from coming before the court.

Pandey asked the court not to term his petition frivolous before hearing it.