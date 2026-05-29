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SC issues binding guidelines to HCs for timely delivery of reserved judgments

If reserved, such orders must be pronounced the next day and uploaded on the High Court website, it said.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:37 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:37 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHigh CourtLegal

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