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SC issues notice on PIL seeking legal qualifications for land dispute officers

It also sought a direction and declaration that adjudication of title, succession, inheritance, possession and other property rights would be supervised and monitored by the respective high court.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:25 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsEducationAllahabad High CourtCentrePILland dispute

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