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SC issues notice on plea challenging reappointment of unelected Bihar minister

The petition has named the Bihar government, Deepak Prakash, son of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, the cabinet secretary, and the Election Commission of India as respondents.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBihar

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