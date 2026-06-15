SC issues notice on plea challenging reappointment of unelected Bihar minister

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-to-examine-plea-for-transfer-challenges-to-transgender-act-to-top-court-stays-proceedings-before-hcs-4039580">Supreme Court </a>on Monday agreed to examine a petition challenging the reappointment of Deepak Prakash as Bihar’s Panchayati Raj Minister despite him not being an elected member of the state legislature.</p> <p>A bench of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cji-surya-kant-bats-for-mediation-says-arbitration-facing-procedural-hurdles-4032581">Chief Justice of India Surya Kant</a> and Justice V Mohana issued notice on the plea filed by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh, represented by advocate Sanya Kaushal. </p> <p>The petition has named the Bihar government, Deepak Prakash, son of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, the cabinet secretary, and the Election Commission of India as respondents.</p> .Cessation of employment on unauthorised absence not illegal termination, says Supreme Court.<p>The plea raised significant constitutional questions regarding the interpretation and limits of Article 164(4) of the Constitution, which allows a non-legislator to hold ministerial office for a maximum period of six consecutive months.</p> <p>According to the petition, Deepak Prakash was first sworn in as Panchayati Raj Minister on November 20, 2025, in the Nitish Kumar-led Council of Ministers without being a member of either the Bihar Legislative Assembly or the Legislative Council. </p> <p>The six-month constitutional window for him to get elected, therefore, began on that date and was set to expire around May 19, 2026.However, on May 7, 2026, during the expansion of the Council of Ministers, Prakash was reappointed to the same portfolio even though he continued to remain unelected and had already utilised nearly five months of the six-month period.</p> .RTI activism has become new business, says Supreme Court; refuses anticipatory bail to activist.<p>The petitioner contended that the reappointment amounted to a deliberate circumvention of Article 164(4) by “artificially fragmenting and reutilising” the limited constitutional grace period. </p> <p>“It seeks to achieve indirectly what Article 164(4) prohibits directly. The Constitution cannot be circumvented through cabinet dissolutions, political realignments, change of Chief Ministers, intervening gap periods, or reconstituted Councils of Ministers,” the plea stated.</p> <p>The petition relied on the Supreme Court’s judgment in S.R. Chaudhuri v. State of Punjab (2001), which held that the provision under Article 164(4) is a one-time, narrowly tailored exception that cannot be repeatedly invoked through successive appointments during the tenure of the same Legislative Assembly.</p> <p>The plea has sought a writ of quo warranto directing Prakash to show under what authority he continues to hold the ministerial post. It has also prayed for a writ of certiorari declaring the reappointment on May 7, 2026, as unconstitutional, illegal, and void ab initio.</p>