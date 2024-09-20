SC issues notice to CBI on plea for cancelling bail to accused in killing of BJP worker in 2021

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the CBI on a plea for cancelling bail granted to two accused by the Calcutta High Court in a case of killing a BJP worker during the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence.

A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sought a response from the CBI within four weeks on a petition filed by Biswajit Sarkar, brother of slain Bengal BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the High Court had on August 5 granted bail to the two accused only on the ground that there was a delay in the trial.