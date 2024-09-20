SC issues notice to CBI on plea for cancelling bail to accused in killing of BJP worker in 2021

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the CBI on a plea for cancelling bail granted to two accused by the Calcutta High Court in a case of killing a BJP worker during the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence.
A bench of Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma sought a response from the CBI within four weeks on a petition filed by Biswajit Sarkar, brother of slain Bengal BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the High Court had on August 5 granted bail to the two accused only on the ground that there was a delay in the trial.
He also submitted that the transfer petition filed by the CBI, in which the proceedings were stayed, has already been withdrawn on Friday before a separate bench.
The counsel contended the brother of the petitioner was killed by the
mob in which the respondents were also present.
The petitioner, who claimed to be eye-witness to the killing on May 2, 2021 at North Kolkata, alleged that the mob dragged him out of his house, tied the CCTV camera wire around his neck, and smashed his head and brutally killed him in front of his mother.
Published 20 September 2024, 16:55 IST