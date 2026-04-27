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SC issues notice to Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya Kapur on plea by his mother over family Trust

During the hearing, the top court asked the parties in the dispute over the Sona Group Family Trust to explore mediation.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:12 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:12 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPlea

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