Supreme Court Justice SVN Bhatti recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the 'Skill Development scam' case, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Justice Bhatti, a native of Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh, has previously served as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

More to follow.