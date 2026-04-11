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SC judge flags lawyers’ role in case delays, says courts already overstretched

He said that although judges may occasionally stop lawyers from repeating arguments, they are duty-bound to allow them to present their case fully.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtlawyersPending court casesSupreme Court JudgeCase

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