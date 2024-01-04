SC rejects plea against arrest of Nikhil Gupta, man charged by US in Pannun murder plot

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea on behalf of Nikhil Gupta against arrest in the Czech Republic in June last year on suspicion of hatching an international plot to kill Khalistani sympathiser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the court can't interfere in the matter as it pertained to international law.
The court also declined to consider grant of consular access and legal aid to Gupta to challenge his indictment and extradition.
The bench said the matter is sensitive one and it is for the government to decide whether to intervene.
The plea sought a direction in the nature of a habeas corpus and to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Embassy of India at Czech Republic to immediately trace and produce him, as he is currently in detention/ custody at Pankarac prison in Prague, Czech Republic.
The plea also sought a direction to the Union government to intervene in the extradition proceedings pending before Extradition Court in Prague, Czech Republic to ensure that he guaranteed a fair and transparent trial. It contended that the genesis of the petitioner's predicament dates back to June 30, 2023, when he was "illegally detained" at Prague Airport in the Czech Republic. He claimed his solitary confinement is in grave violation of his fundamental rights.