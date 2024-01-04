SC rejects plea against arrest of Nikhil Gupta, man charged by US in Pannun murder plot

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea on behalf of Nikhil Gupta against arrest in the Czech Republic in June last year on suspicion of hatching an international plot to kill Khalistani sympathiser Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the court can't interfere in the matter as it pertained to international law.

The court also declined to consider grant of consular access and legal aid to Gupta to challenge his indictment and extradition.

The bench said the matter is sensitive one and it is for the government to decide whether to intervene.