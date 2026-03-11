SC nod for passive euthanasia: Parents of comatose man believe it will restore his dignity

<p>The family of Harish Rana, a 32-year-old Ghaziabad man who has been in a state of coma for more than a decade, are of the opinion that granting permission to withdraw his artificial life support would restore his dignity.</p><p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/right-to-die-with-dignity-supreme-court-allows-passive-euthanasia-for-32-year-old-man-in-coma-for-13-years-3927540">allowed passive euthanasia</a> for Rana as there was no possibility of his revival. Rana had suffered severe head injuries after he fell from the fourth floor of his PG in 2013.</p>.Udupi man’s family donates organs after 25-year-old declared brain dead.<p>Parents of Rana, who did everything possible to revive the young man but failed, had requested the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment and permission for passive euthanasia considering the patient's "right to die with dignity".</p><p>The patient's parents - Ashok Rana and Nirmala Rana - had sold their house in Delhi for the medical expenses, and now receive just Rs 3,600 a month as pension, PTI reported quoting local residents. Rana's father sells sandwiches at nearby cricket grounds to make ends meet, they added.</p><p>With no hope of his revival, the family argued that continuing the treatment would only prolong his life artificially as the current feeding system just supports his biological survival but has no possibility of recovering the brain injury.</p><p><strong>Who is Harish Rana?</strong></p><p>Rana was a gymming and football enthusiast, and also loved to play video games. He was studying B.Tech at Punjab University before the tragedy struck. </p><p>His relatives and friends said that he was extremely energetic, physically active, and deeply interested in games prior to his accident.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>