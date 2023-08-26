SC notice to Centre, NCPCR on plea against move to term sexual assault of teens as 'consensual and romantic relationship'

The court decided to tag the plea with a petition filed by NCPCR against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's 2022 judgement, which upheld marriage of a man with a minor girl.

The plea said there is an increased belief among the law enforcement and judicial circles that the POCSO Act is being misused, and that the majority of cases under it result from consensual relationships between teenagers' elopement, which is far from reality.

It also claimed certain NGOs also adopted flawed methodologies to present a wrong picture that 60-70 per cent of cases fall under consensual relationship category. Such a claim is factually incorrect, misleading, and prejudicial to the interests of children -- a colossal failure of Indian criminal justice system, it said.

It cited NCRB data which showed that during 2019 to 2021, there were a total of 1,50,061 victims of POCSO, of which, approximately 44,104 victims fall within the age bracket of 16 to 18 years. Therefore, the data corroborates that only 29.39 per cent of victims fall in the age bracket of 16-18 years, it said.

The NGO asked the court to issue directions to NCPCR to conduct a survey/analysis of POCSO cases and issue guidelines for examination of the victim within 30 days by the Special Court.

The plea sought a direction to quash a circular issued by the Tamil Nadu's DGP on December 03, 2022, directing the police officials to not show haste in effecting an arrest of the accused in mutual romantic cases.