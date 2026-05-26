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SC notice to Centre on plea highlighting vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

The top court said it was surprised that why these posts are vacant for long and assured Rohatgi that it will look into the issue on the administrative side.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:56 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:56 IST
IndiaCJISupreme CourtNew DelhiIncome TaxHC

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