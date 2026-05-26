<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea regarding staff and member vacancies across the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal and asked the high courts to send judicial officers on deputation to meet the requirements.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Centre and sought assistance from Attorney General R Venkataramani on the issue.</p>.<p>"Petition to be supplied to the office of Attorney General to ensure that the unfilled posts are filled at the earliest in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. As a stop gap measure tribunal may request HC to send judicial officers on deputation where such officers can be spared," the bench said.</p>.Supreme Court extends tenure of all retiring tribunal heads, members till Sept 8.<p>The top court was hearing a PIL filed by an ex-vice president of the ITAT Parveen Kumar Bansal concerning vacancies in Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.</p>.<p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that all posts of officers, including registrars, are lying vacant for a number of years.</p>.<p>The top court said it was surprised that why these posts are vacant for long and assured Rohatgi that it will look into the issue on the administrative side. </p>