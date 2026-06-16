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SC notice to Centre, others on plea for restricting use of Aadhaar

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana sought a response from the Centre on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and tagged it with the pending similar matters.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAadhaarUnique Identification Authority of India

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