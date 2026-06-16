SC notice to Centre, others on plea for restricting use of Aadhaar

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court </a>on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea alleging misuse of the Unique Identification Authority of India-issued Aadhaar cards as proof of citizenship, domicile and residential address, and seeking directions to restrict its use strictly for identity verification.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana sought a response from the Centre on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and tagged it with the pending similar matters. </p><p>The plea has sought directions to the Centre, states and the Election Commission to ensure that Aadhaar is used as a proof of identity and not as a proof of citizenship, domicile, address and date of birth.</p>.Assam Cabinet decides to stop Aadhaar issuance to those aged above 18.<p>The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, also sought directions that the use of Aadhaar as a proof of date of birth and residence in the application form for new voter registration be considered against Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950 and Article 14 of the Constitution.</p><p>"The UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar cards, and 99 per cent Indians have been enrolled. Therefore, the petitioner is filing this writ petition as a PIL under Article 32, seeking a direction to UIDAI to issue new Aadhaar cards only to children and frame new stringent guidelines for adolescents and adults, so as to stop infiltrators from getting it and masquerading as Indian citizens," the plea said.</p><p>It said the need to file the plea arose when the petitioner came to know the manner in which infiltrators are able to procure Aadhaar cards through a verification process that is weak and can be easily manipulated.</p><p>"Foreigners apply for Aadhaar under the 'foreign' category. But infiltrators apply for Aadhaar under the 'Indian citizen' category and get it easily made. Thereafter, they obtain a ration card, birth and domicile certificate, driving licence, et cetera, essentially becoming indistinguishable from Indian citizens," it said.</p><p>The plea also raised legal questions, including whether the Aadhaar Act 2016 has become "temporally unreasonable" for failing to keep up with the legislative intent of distinguishing foreigners from Indian citizens.</p>